Mercury-Sun, Box

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 5:19 pm 09/10/2017 05:19pm
PHOENIX (88)

Griner 7-16 12-14 26, Little 1-1 2-2 4, Mitchell 3-8 4-5 12, Taurasi 9-18 3-6 23, Turner 4-7 0-0 11, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Currie 5-11 0-0 12, D.Robinson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 21-27 88.

CONNECTICUT (83)

A.Thomas 8-12 4-6 20, J.Jones 5-13 7-8 19, J.Thomas 7-19 1-2 15, Stricklen 2-7 0-2 5, Williams 5-11 0-0 10, Banham 1-1 0-0 3, Bentley 2-4 1-2 5, Pedersen 1-1 1-2 3, Tuck 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 32-69 15-24 83.

Phoenix 18 25 25 20—88
Connecticut 29 21 18 15—83

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-23 (Turner 3-5, Currie 2-4, Mitchell 2-6, Taurasi 2-8), Connecticut 4-16 (J.Jones 2-5, Banham 1-1, Stricklen 1-5, Williams 0-1, Bentley 0-1, J.Thomas 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Griner 9), Connecticut 39 (J.Jones 15). Assists_Phoenix 18 (Mitchell 5), Connecticut 12 (J.Thomas 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 23, Connecticut 22. Technicals_Connecticut defensive three second, Connecticut team. A_8,420 (9,518).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
