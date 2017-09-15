501.5
Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 9:35 pm 09/15/2017 09:35pm
PREP FOOTBALL

Alexis I. duPont 35, Charter School of Wilmington 0

Caravel Academy 40, St. Mark’s 7

Laurel 27, St. Elizabeth 14

Salesianum 36, Sussex Technical 10

Seaford 34, First State Military 0

Sussex Central 28, Queen Annes County, Md. 17

Tower Hill 60, Perkiomen School, Pa. 22

Woodbridge 49, Dover 20

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

