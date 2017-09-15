PREP FOOTBALL
Alexis I. duPont 35, Charter School of Wilmington 0
Caravel Academy 40, St. Mark’s 7
Laurel 27, St. Elizabeth 14
Salesianum 36, Sussex Technical 10
Seaford 34, First State Military 0
Sussex Central 28, Queen Annes County, Md. 17
Tower Hill 60, Perkiomen School, Pa. 22
Woodbridge 49, Dover 20
