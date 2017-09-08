501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 7:54 pm 09/08/2017 07:54pm
Share

PREP FOOTBALL

Carver Vo- Tech 36, FAET 0

Digital Harbor 6, Baltimore Douglass 0

Forest Park 44, Southwestern 0

Hyattsville Northwestern 35, Patterson 6

Lake Clifton 64, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Marriotts Ridge 5, Howard 0

National Academy Foundation 33, Bluford Drew Jemison 0

Reginald Lewis 38, New Era Academy 0

Saint Paul’s Boys 36, Maret, D.C. 13

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Archbishop Spalding vs. Bishop Moore, Fla., ccd.

St. Frances vs. IMG Academy, Fla., ccd.

_____

Keywords: Maryland, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?