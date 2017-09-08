PREP FOOTBALL

Carver Vo- Tech 36, FAET 0

Digital Harbor 6, Baltimore Douglass 0

Forest Park 44, Southwestern 0

Hyattsville Northwestern 35, Patterson 6

Lake Clifton 64, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Marriotts Ridge 5, Howard 0

National Academy Foundation 33, Bluford Drew Jemison 0

Reginald Lewis 38, New Era Academy 0

Saint Paul’s Boys 36, Maret, D.C. 13

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Archbishop Spalding vs. Bishop Moore, Fla., ccd.

St. Frances vs. IMG Academy, Fla., ccd.

_____

Keywords: Maryland, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

