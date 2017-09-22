PREP FOOTBALL
Atholton 7, Marriotts Ridge 2
Baltimore Poly 32, Tuscarora 30
Bohemia Manor 28, Rising Sun 14
Broadneck 45, Arundel 9
Brunswick 19, Frederick 0
Bullis 42, Quince Orchard 41, OT
C. Milton Wright 23, Edgewood 14
Cambridge/SD 28, Col. Richardson 14
Cape Henlopen, Del. 28, Northeast
Archbishop Spalding 49, Loyola 7
Atholton 7, Marriotts Ridge 2
Baltimore Poly 32, Tuscarora 30
Bohemia Manor 28, Rising Sun 14
Boys Latin 42, Archbishop Curley 21
Broadneck 45, Arundel 9
Brunswick 19, Frederick 0
Bullis 42, Quince Orchard 41, OT
C. Milton Wright 23, Edgewood 20
Cambridge/SD 28, Col. Richardson 14
Cape Henlopen, Del. 28, Northeast – AA 22
Catoctin 46, Smithsburg 19
Century 35, Francis Scott Key 34
Concordia Prep 20, St. John’s Catholic Prep 7
Damascus 52, Magruder 0
Dematha 42, FAET 18
Dematha 42, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 18
East Hardy, W.Va. 25, Oakland Southern 19
Elkton 25, Bel Air 8
Fort Hill 73, Silver Oak Academy 12
Franklin 40, Kenwood 0
Glenelg 23, Hammond 6
Good Counsel 3, Bishop Sullivan, Va. 0
Harford Tech 48, Patterson Mill 7
Havre de Grace 33, Aberdeen 7
Hereford 37, Randallstown 34
Howard 28, Reservoir 6
Howard 28, Reservoir 6
Hubie Blake 14, Poolesville 12
John Carroll 29, Edmondson-Westside 14
Kent County 45, Snow Hill 28
Kent Island 30, Stephen Decatur 3
La Plata 54, Leonardtown 6
Lackey 35, McDonough 0
Laurel, Del. 50, Washington 18
Linganore 41, Thomas Johnson 0
McDonogh School 27, Malvern Prep, Pa. 9
Meade 21, North County 14
Middletown 35, Boonsboro 7
Mountain Ridge 48, Hampshire, W.Va. 14
National Christian Academy 28, Maryland Christian 0
New Era Academy 34, Forest Park 0
North Caroline 55, Queen Annes County 7
North East 34, Joppatowne 6
North Harford 31, Fallston 28
North Point 53, Great Mills 20
Northern – Cal 36, Chopticon 33
Northern Garrett 34, Frankfort, W.Va. 14
Northwest – Mtg 43, Gaithersburg 7
Oakdale 56, Urbana 17
Oakland Mills 52, Mt. Hebron 15
Old Mill 23, Severna Park 6
Paint Branch 20, Montgomery Blair 14
Pallotti 34, St. Mary’s 24
Parkside 31, Wicomico 8
Pasadena Chesapeake 35, Glen Burnie 14
Perryville 45, Morrisville, Pa. 0
River Hill 42, Wilde Lake 0
Riverdale Baptist 32, Benedictine, Va. 14
Severn 13, Saint Paul’s Boys 12
Severna Park 13, Saint Paul’s Boys 12
Sherwood 42, Richard Montgomery 18
South Carroll 27, Harwood Southern 10
South River 46, Annapolis 42
Spring Mills, W.Va. 22, South Hagerstown 8
Springbrook 10, Clarksburg 8
St. Charles 19, Huntingtown 7
St. Frances 28, Calvert Hall College 7
Thomas Stone 23, Patuxent 10
Towson 32, Patapsco 13
Walkersville 69, North Hagerstown 0
Westlake 14, Calvert 0
Westminster 50, Manchester Valley 7
Winston Churchill 24, Walt Whitman 14
___
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
_____
Keywords: Maryland, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School
Catoctin 46, Smithsburg 19
Century 35, Francis Scott Key 34
Damascus 52, Magruder 0
Dematha 42, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 18
East Hardy, W.Va. 25, Oakland Southern 19
Elkton 25, Bel Air 8
Fort Hill 73, Silver Oak Academy 12
Good Counsel 3, Bishop Sullivan, Va. 0
Harford Tech 48, Patterson Mill 7
Havre de Grace 33, Aberdeen 7
Hereford 37, Randallstown 34
Hubie Blake 14, Poolesville 12
John Carroll 29, Edmondson-Westside 14
Kent County 45, Snow Hill 28
Kent Island 30, Stephen Decatur 3
La Plata 54, Leonardtown 6
Lackey 35, McDonough 0
Laurel, Del. 50, Washington 18
Linganore 41, Thomas Johnson 0
McDonogh School 27, Malvern Prep, Pa. 9
Meade 21, North County 14
Middletown 35, Boonsboro 7
Mountain Ridge 48, Hampshire, W.Va. 14
North Caroline 55, Queen Annes County 7
North East 34, Joppatowne 6
North Harford 31, Fallston 28
North Point 53, Great Mills 20
Northern Garrett 34, Frankfort, W.Va. 14
Northwest – Mtg 43, Gaithersburg 7
Oakdale 56, Urbana 17
Old Mill 23, Severna Park 6
Paint Branch 20, Montgomery Blair 14
Parkside 31, Wicomico 8
Pasadena Chesapeake 35, Glen Burnie 14
Perryville 45, Morrisville, Pa. 0
River Hill 42, Wilde Lake 0
Riverdale Baptist 32, Benedictine, Va. 14
South Carroll 27, Harwood Southern 10
South River 46, Annapolis 42
Spring Mills, W.Va. 22, South Hagerstown 8
Springbrook 10, Clarksburg 8
St. Charles 19, Huntingtown 7
St. Frances 28, Calvert Hall College 7
Thomas Stone 23, Patuxent 10
Towson 32, Patapsco 13
Walkersville 69, North Hagerstown 0
Westlake 14, Calvert 0
Westminster 50, Manchester Valley 7
___
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
_____
Keywords: Maryland, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.