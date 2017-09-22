201.5
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 11:30 pm 09/22/2017 11:30pm
PREP FOOTBALL

Atholton 7, Marriotts Ridge 2

Baltimore Poly 32, Tuscarora 30

Bohemia Manor 28, Rising Sun 14

Broadneck 45, Arundel 9

Brunswick 19, Frederick 0

Bullis 42, Quince Orchard 41, OT

C. Milton Wright 23, Edgewood 14

Cambridge/SD 28, Col. Richardson 14

Archbishop Spalding 49, Loyola 7

Atholton 7, Marriotts Ridge 2

Baltimore Poly 32, Tuscarora 30

Bohemia Manor 28, Rising Sun 14

Boys Latin 42, Archbishop Curley 21

Broadneck 45, Arundel 9

Brunswick 19, Frederick 0

Bullis 42, Quince Orchard 41, OT

C. Milton Wright 23, Edgewood 20

Cambridge/SD 28, Col. Richardson 14

Cape Henlopen, Del. 28, Northeast – AA 22

Catoctin 46, Smithsburg 19

Century 35, Francis Scott Key 34

Concordia Prep 20, St. John’s Catholic Prep 7

Damascus 52, Magruder 0

Dematha 42, FAET 18

Dematha 42, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 18

East Hardy, W.Va. 25, Oakland Southern 19

Elkton 25, Bel Air 8

Fort Hill 73, Silver Oak Academy 12

Franklin 40, Kenwood 0

Glenelg 23, Hammond 6

Good Counsel 3, Bishop Sullivan, Va. 0

Harford Tech 48, Patterson Mill 7

Havre de Grace 33, Aberdeen 7

Hereford 37, Randallstown 34

Howard 28, Reservoir 6

Howard 28, Reservoir 6

Hubie Blake 14, Poolesville 12

John Carroll 29, Edmondson-Westside 14

Kent County 45, Snow Hill 28

Kent Island 30, Stephen Decatur 3

La Plata 54, Leonardtown 6

Lackey 35, McDonough 0

Laurel, Del. 50, Washington 18

Linganore 41, Thomas Johnson 0

McDonogh School 27, Malvern Prep, Pa. 9

Meade 21, North County 14

Middletown 35, Boonsboro 7

Mountain Ridge 48, Hampshire, W.Va. 14

National Christian Academy 28, Maryland Christian 0

New Era Academy 34, Forest Park 0

North Caroline 55, Queen Annes County 7

North East 34, Joppatowne 6

North Harford 31, Fallston 28

North Point 53, Great Mills 20

Northern – Cal 36, Chopticon 33

Northern Garrett 34, Frankfort, W.Va. 14

Northwest – Mtg 43, Gaithersburg 7

Oakdale 56, Urbana 17

Oakland Mills 52, Mt. Hebron 15

Old Mill 23, Severna Park 6

Paint Branch 20, Montgomery Blair 14

Pallotti 34, St. Mary’s 24

Parkside 31, Wicomico 8

Pasadena Chesapeake 35, Glen Burnie 14

Perryville 45, Morrisville, Pa. 0

River Hill 42, Wilde Lake 0

Riverdale Baptist 32, Benedictine, Va. 14

Severn 13, Saint Paul’s Boys 12

Severna Park 13, Saint Paul’s Boys 12

Sherwood 42, Richard Montgomery 18

South Carroll 27, Harwood Southern 10

South River 46, Annapolis 42

Spring Mills, W.Va. 22, South Hagerstown 8

Springbrook 10, Clarksburg 8

St. Charles 19, Huntingtown 7

St. Frances 28, Calvert Hall College 7

Thomas Stone 23, Patuxent 10

Towson 32, Patapsco 13

Walkersville 69, North Hagerstown 0

Westlake 14, Calvert 0

Westminster 50, Manchester Valley 7

Winston Churchill 24, Walt Whitman 14

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

_____

