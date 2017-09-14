501.5
Forward Sofia Huerta switches from Mexico to United States

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 9:53 pm 09/14/2017 09:53pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Sofia Huerta, a 24-year-old forward who had two goals in four appearances for Mexico’s national team, has been given approval by FIFA to switch her affiliation to the United States.

Huerta was born in Boise, Idaho, and played for Mexico at the 2012 Under-20 World Cup, which necessitated permission from FIFA to change nations.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday that FIFA approved the change and she is training with the Americans for exhibitions against New Zealand on Friday at Commerce City, Colorado, and Tuesday at Cincinnati.

Huerta played at Santa Clara and has 18 goals in 60 games for Chicago of the National Women’s Soccer League. She was loaned last October to Adelaide United in Australia.

Among her appearances for Mexico was a match against the U.S. on Sept. 4, 2013.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
