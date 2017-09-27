ECAC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Niagara at Colgate, 4 p.m.
Exhibition: St. Mary’s at RPI, 5 p.m.
Exhibition: Guelph at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Exhibition: McGill at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Exhibition: St. Mary’s at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Michigan Tech vs. Union (NY) at Duluth, Minn., 5 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Michigan at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Union vs. TBD, at Duluth, Minn., TBA
Penn St. at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Exhibition: Windsor at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Boston U. at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.