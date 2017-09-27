ECAC Glance

201.5
By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 5:28 pm 09/27/2017 05:28pm
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Sept. 30

Niagara at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Exhibition: St. Mary’s at RPI, 5 p.m.

Exhibition: Guelph at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Union (NY) at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Exhibition: McGill at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Exhibition: St. Mary’s at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Michigan Tech vs. Union (NY) at Duluth, Minn., 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Michigan at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Union vs. TBD, at Duluth, Minn., TBA

Penn St. at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Exhibition: Windsor at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

