Eastern League Playoffs

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinal (Best-of-5) Binghamton 1 Trenton 0

Wednesday, Sep. 6: Binghamton 4, Trenton 1

Thursday, Sep. 7: Trenton , Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 8: Binghamton at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sep. 9: Binghamton at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sep. 10: Binghamton at Trenton, 5:00 p.m.

Altoona vs Bowie

Thursday, Sep. 7: Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 8: Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9: Bowie at Altoona, 6:00 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sep. 10: Bowie at Altoona, TBD

x-Monday, Sep. 11: Bowie at Altoona, TBD

Championship Best-of-5)

Tuesday, Sep. 12: TBD

Wednesday, Sep. 13: TBD

Thursday, Sep. 14: TBD

x-Friday, Sep. 15: TBD

x-Saturday, Sep. 16 TBD

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.