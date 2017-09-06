Eastern League Playoffs

501.5
By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 9:19 pm 09/06/2017 09:19pm
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Binghamton 1 Trenton 0

Wednesday, Sep. 6: Binghamton 4, Trenton 1

Thursday, Sep. 7: Trenton , Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 8: Binghamton at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sep. 9: Binghamton at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sep. 10: Binghamton at Trenton, 5:00 p.m.

Altoona vs Bowie

Thursday, Sep. 7: Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 8: Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9: Bowie at Altoona, 6:00 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sep. 10: Bowie at Altoona, TBD

x-Monday, Sep. 11: Bowie at Altoona, TBD

Championship
Best-of-5)

Tuesday, Sep. 12: TBD

Wednesday, Sep. 13: TBD

Thursday, Sep. 14: TBD

x-Friday, Sep. 15: TBD

x-Saturday, Sep. 16 TBD

