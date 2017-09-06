Eastern League Playoffs

|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-5)
|Binghamton 1 Trenton 0
Wednesday, Sep. 6: Binghamton 4, Trenton 1
Thursday, Sep. 7: Trenton , Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, Sep. 8: Binghamton at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sep. 9: Binghamton at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sep. 10: Binghamton at Trenton, 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sep. 7: Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Sep. 8: Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Sep. 9: Bowie at Altoona, 6:00 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sep. 10: Bowie at Altoona, TBD
x-Monday, Sep. 11: Bowie at Altoona, TBD
Tuesday, Sep. 12: TBD
Wednesday, Sep. 13: TBD
Thursday, Sep. 14: TBD
x-Friday, Sep. 15: TBD
x-Saturday, Sep. 16 TBD
