Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|91
|47
|.659
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|84
|54
|.609
|7
|Reading (Phillies)
|71
|67
|.514
|20
|Portland (Red Sox)
|65
|73
|.471
|26
|Hartford (Rockies)
|62
|76
|.449
|29
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|58
|80
|.420
|33
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|73
|66
|.525
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|72
|67
|.518
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|69
|70
|.496
|4
|Erie (Tigers)
|64
|75
|.460
|9
|Richmond (Giants)
|62
|77
|.446
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|60
|79
|.432
|13
___
New Hampshire at Portland, cancelled
Harrisburg 4, Altoona 3
Richmond 6, Bowie 5
Reading 3, Trenton 1
Altoona 6, Harrisburg 0
Akron 6, Erie 3
Hartford at Binghamton, cancelled
Bowie 1, Richmond 0
Reading 2, Trenton 0
Harrisburg at Altoona, 12 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Reading at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.