501.5
Eastern League

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 9:02 pm 09/03/2017 09:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 91 47 .659
Binghamton (Mets) 84 54 .609 7
Reading (Phillies) 71 67 .514 20
Portland (Red Sox) 65 73 .471 26
Hartford (Rockies) 62 76 .449 29
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 58 80 .420 33
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 73 66 .525
Bowie (Orioles) 72 67 .518 1
Akron (Indians) 69 70 .496 4
Erie (Tigers) 64 75 .460 9
Richmond (Giants) 62 77 .446 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 60 79 .432 13

___

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, cancelled

Harrisburg 4, Altoona 3

Richmond 6, Bowie 5

Reading 3, Trenton 1

Altoona 6, Harrisburg 0

Akron 6, Erie 3

Hartford at Binghamton, cancelled

Bowie 1, Richmond 0

Reading at Trenton, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 12 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Reading at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

