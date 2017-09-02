501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Eastern League

Eastern League

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 11:01 pm 09/02/2017 11:01pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 91 46 .664
Binghamton (Mets) 84 54 .609
Reading (Phillies) 70 67 .511 21
Portland (Red Sox) 65 73 .471 26½
Hartford (Rockies) 62 76 .449 29½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 58 80 .420 33½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 72 65 .526
Bowie (Orioles) 71 66 .518 1
Akron (Indians) 68 70 .493
Erie (Tigers) 64 74 .464
Richmond (Giants) 61 76 .445 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 59 78 .431 13

___

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Portland 5, New Hampshire 4, 10 innings

Bowie 11, Richmond 2

Reading at Trenton, ppd.

Akron 6, Erie 4

Binghamton 1, Hartford 0

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 12 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Reading at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?