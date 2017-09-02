Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|91
|46
|.664
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|84
|54
|.609
|7½
|Reading (Phillies)
|70
|67
|.511
|21
|Portland (Red Sox)
|65
|73
|.471
|26½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|62
|76
|.449
|29½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|58
|80
|.420
|33½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|72
|65
|.526
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|71
|66
|.518
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|68
|70
|.493
|4½
|Erie (Tigers)
|64
|74
|.464
|8½
|Richmond (Giants)
|61
|76
|.445
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|59
|78
|.431
|13
___
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Portland 5, New Hampshire 4, 10 innings
Bowie 11, Richmond 2
Reading at Trenton, ppd.
Akron 6, Erie 4
Binghamton 1, Hartford 0
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 12 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Reading at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.