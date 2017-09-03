501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Charles has 18 and…

Charles has 18 and 18, Liberty holds off Wings 82-81

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 5:07 pm 09/03/2017 05:07pm
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tina Charles had 18 points and 18 rebounds to help New York clinch the third seed in the playoffs with an 82-81 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday and extend the Liberty’s winning streak to 10 games.

The Liberty (22-12) matched the franchise record for longest winning streak and have a first-round bye. The seventh-seeded Wings (16-18) play either Washington or Phoenix, in a one-game playoff on Wednesday.

Trailing 82-79 after a Charles putback with 22.1 seconds to play, the Wings missed, but forced a turnover and Aerial Powers scored on a putback with 3.7 seconds left. When the Liberty inbounded the ball in the frontcourt after a timeout, they had a backcourt violation, giving Dallas one last shot. Skylar Diggins-Smith’s attempt from the 3-point line bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

There were 12 ties and 10 lead changes in the game.

Epiphanny Prince led New York with 20 points.

Glory Johnson led the Wings with 17 points, Diggins-Smith had 16 and Powers 14.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?