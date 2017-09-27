Big Ten Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday, Sept. 30

Exhibition: Ryerson at Ohio State, 4 p.m.

Exhibition: Western Ontario at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Michigan Tech at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Exhibition: Ottawa at Penn State, 3 p.m.

Exhibition: US Under-18 Team at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.

Exhibition: Alberta at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Penn St. at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Michigan at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Minn.-Duluth at Duluth, Minn., 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Exhibition: Toronto at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Union (NY) or Michigan Tech vs. Minnesota at Duluth, Minn., 5:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.

