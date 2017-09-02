BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|25
|197
|145
|539
|21.6
|Delle Donne, WAS
|24
|154
|141
|481
|20.0
|Charles, NYL
|33
|254
|121
|653
|19.8
|Stewart, SEA
|32
|213
|153
|627
|19.6
|Fowles, MIN
|33
|252
|135
|639
|19.4
|Ogwumike, LAS
|32
|228
|132
|606
|18.9
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|33
|189
|186
|612
|18.5
|Taurasi, PHO
|30
|165
|123
|547
|18.2
|Loyd, SEA
|33
|200
|127
|577
|17.5
|Parker, LAS
|31
|197
|91
|530
|17.1
|Moore, MIN
|33
|197
|106
|562
|17.0
|Quigley, CHI
|30
|185
|48
|493
|16.4
|Hayes, ATL
|31
|155
|149
|504
|16.3
|Jones, CON
|33
|178
|133
|512
|15.5
|Gray, LAS
|32
|176
|81
|484
|15.1
|Thomas, CON
|32
|185
|111
|481
|15.0
|McBride, SAN
|29
|136
|113
|433
|14.9
|Dupree, IND
|32
|206
|64
|476
|14.9
|Johnson, DAL
|32
|180
|95
|476
|14.9
|Dolson, CHI
|32
|191
|60
|473
|14.8
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Fowles, MIN
|252
|382
|.660
|Langhorne, SEA
|175
|268
|.653
|Griner, PHO
|197
|342
|.576
|Dolson, CHI
|191
|339
|.563
|Ogwumike, LAS
|228
|412
|.553
|Thomas, WAS
|97
|178
|.545
|Jones, CON
|178
|333
|.535
|Clark, SEA
|106
|202
|.525
|Vandersloot, CHI
|122
|237
|.515
|Thomas, CON
|185
|360
|.514
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|33
|123
|270
|393
|11.9
|Fowles, MIN
|33
|120
|226
|346
|10.5
|Thomas, WAS
|33
|108
|206
|314
|9.5
|Johnson, DAL
|32
|77
|215
|292
|9.1
|Charles, NYL
|33
|63
|237
|300
|9.1
|Stewart, SEA
|32
|47
|232
|279
|8.7
|Parker, LAS
|31
|40
|219
|259
|8.4
|Ogwumike, LAS
|32
|60
|192
|252
|7.9
|Griner, PHO
|25
|45
|147
|192
|7.7
|Williams, ATL
|32
|103
|134
|237
|7.4
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Vandersloot, CHI
|26
|210
|8.1
|Clarendon, ATL
|32
|224
|7.0
|Bird, SEA
|30
|199
|6.6
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|33
|194
|5.9
|Thomas, CON
|32
|147
|4.6
|Gray, LAS
|32
|140
|4.4
|Thomas, CON
|31
|135
|4.4
|Parker, LAS
|31
|132
|4.3
|Pondexter, CHI
|28
|119
|4.2
|Augustus, MIN
|31
|126
|4.1
