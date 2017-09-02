501.5
BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 12:37 am 09/02/2017 12:37am
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 25 197 145 539 21.6
Delle Donne, WAS 24 154 141 481 20.0
Charles, NYL 33 254 121 653 19.8
Stewart, SEA 32 213 153 627 19.6
Fowles, MIN 33 252 135 639 19.4
Ogwumike, LAS 32 228 132 606 18.9
Diggins-Smith, DAL 33 189 186 612 18.5
Taurasi, PHO 30 165 123 547 18.2
Loyd, SEA 33 200 127 577 17.5
Parker, LAS 31 197 91 530 17.1
Moore, MIN 33 197 106 562 17.0
Quigley, CHI 30 185 48 493 16.4
Hayes, ATL 31 155 149 504 16.3
Jones, CON 33 178 133 512 15.5
Gray, LAS 32 176 81 484 15.1
Thomas, CON 32 185 111 481 15.0
McBride, SAN 29 136 113 433 14.9
Dupree, IND 32 206 64 476 14.9
Johnson, DAL 32 180 95 476 14.9
Dolson, CHI 32 191 60 473 14.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Fowles, MIN 252 382 .660
Langhorne, SEA 175 268 .653
Griner, PHO 197 342 .576
Dolson, CHI 191 339 .563
Ogwumike, LAS 228 412 .553
Thomas, WAS 97 178 .545
Jones, CON 178 333 .535
Clark, SEA 106 202 .525
Vandersloot, CHI 122 237 .515
Thomas, CON 185 360 .514

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 33 123 270 393 11.9
Fowles, MIN 33 120 226 346 10.5
Thomas, WAS 33 108 206 314 9.5
Johnson, DAL 32 77 215 292 9.1
Charles, NYL 33 63 237 300 9.1
Stewart, SEA 32 47 232 279 8.7
Parker, LAS 31 40 219 259 8.4
Ogwumike, LAS 32 60 192 252 7.9
Griner, PHO 25 45 147 192 7.7
Williams, ATL 32 103 134 237 7.4

Assists

G AST AVG
Vandersloot, CHI 26 210 8.1
Clarendon, ATL 32 224 7.0
Bird, SEA 30 199 6.6
Diggins-Smith, DAL 33 194 5.9
Thomas, CON 32 147 4.6
Gray, LAS 32 140 4.4
Thomas, CON 31 135 4.4
Parker, LAS 31 132 4.3
Pondexter, CHI 28 119 4.2
Augustus, MIN 31 126 4.1

Topics:
