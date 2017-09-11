501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » BC-BBM--New York-Penn League Glance

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 10:01 pm 09/11/2017 10:01pm
Share

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 46 29 .613
Hudson Valley (Rays) 44 32 .579
Aberdeen (Orioles) 41 34 .547 5
Brooklyn (Mets) 24 52 .316 22½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 44 29 .603
State College (Cardinals) 40 35 .533 5
West Virginia (Pirates) 40 35 .533 5
Williamsport (Phillies) 37 37 .500
Auburn (Nationals) 30 45 .400 15
Batavia (Marlins) 30 45 .400 15
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 42 33 .560
Connecticut (Tigers) 37 35 .514
Tri-City (Astros) 34 39 .466 7
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 42 .440 9

___

Monday’s Games

Vermont 3, Mahoning Valley 0

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?