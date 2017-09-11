BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 46 29 .613 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 44 32 .579 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 41 34 .547 5 Brooklyn (Mets) 24 52 .316 22½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 44 29 .603 — State College (Cardinals) 40 35 .533 5 West Virginia (Pirates) 40 35 .533 5 Williamsport (Phillies) 37 37 .500 7½ Auburn (Nationals) 30 45 .400 15 Batavia (Marlins) 30 45 .400 15 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 42 33 .560 — Connecticut (Tigers) 37 35 .514 3½ Tri-City (Astros) 34 39 .466 7 Lowell (Red Sox) 33 42 .440 9

Monday’s Games

Vermont 3, Mahoning Valley 0

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

