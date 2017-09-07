BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|46
|29
|.613
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|44
|31
|.587
|2
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|40
|34
|.541
|5½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|24
|52
|.316
|22½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|40
|34
|.541
|4½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|40
|35
|.533
|5
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|36
|37
|.493
|8
|Auburn (Nationals)
|30
|45
|.400
|15
|Batavia (Marlins)
|30
|45
|.400
|15
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|42
|33
|.560
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|37
|35
|.514
|3½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|34
|39
|.466
|7
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|33
|42
|.440
|9
___
Lowell 1, Vermont 0
Vermont 3, Lowell 1
Hudson Valley 2, Aberdeen 1
Staten Island 8, Brooklyn 4
Auburn 9, Batavia 5
Connecticut at Tri-City, cancelled
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, cancelled
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 8:02 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.