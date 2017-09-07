501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » BC-BBM--New York-Penn League Glance

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 9:02 pm 09/07/2017 09:02pm
Share

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 46 29 .613
Hudson Valley (Rays) 44 31 .587 2
Aberdeen (Orioles) 40 34 .541
Brooklyn (Mets) 24 52 .316 22½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 44 29 .603
State College (Cardinals) 40 34 .541
West Virginia (Pirates) 40 35 .533 5
Williamsport (Phillies) 36 37 .493 8
Auburn (Nationals) 30 45 .400 15
Batavia (Marlins) 30 45 .400 15
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 42 33 .560
Connecticut (Tigers) 37 35 .514
Tri-City (Astros) 34 39 .466 7
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 42 .440 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Lowell 1, Vermont 0

Vermont 3, Lowell 1

Hudson Valley 2, Aberdeen 1

Staten Island 8, Brooklyn 4

Auburn 9, Batavia 5

Connecticut at Tri-City, cancelled

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, cancelled

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 8:02 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?