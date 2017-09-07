BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 46 29 .613 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 44 31 .587 2 Aberdeen (Orioles) 40 34 .541 5½ Brooklyn (Mets) 24 52 .316 22½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 44 29 .603 — State College (Cardinals) 40 34 .541 4½ West Virginia (Pirates) 40 35 .533 5 Williamsport (Phillies) 36 37 .493 8 Auburn (Nationals) 30 45 .400 15 Batavia (Marlins) 30 45 .400 15 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 42 33 .560 — Connecticut (Tigers) 37 35 .514 3½ Tri-City (Astros) 34 39 .466 7 Lowell (Red Sox) 33 42 .440 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Lowell 1, Vermont 0

Vermont 3, Lowell 1

Hudson Valley 2, Aberdeen 1

Staten Island 8, Brooklyn 4

Auburn 9, Batavia 5

Connecticut at Tri-City, cancelled

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, cancelled

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 8:02 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

