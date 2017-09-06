BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 45 29 .608 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 43 31 .581 2 Aberdeen (Orioles) 40 33 .548 4½ Brooklyn (Mets) 24 51 .320 21½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 43 29 .597 — State College (Cardinals) 40 34 .541 4 West Virginia (Pirates) 40 34 .541 4 Williamsport (Phillies) 36 37 .493 7½ Batavia (Marlins) 30 44 .405 14 Auburn (Nationals) 29 45 .392 15 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 41 32 .562 — Connecticut (Tigers) 37 35 .514 3½ Tri-City (Astros) 34 39 .466 7 Lowell (Red Sox) 32 41 .438 9

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Tri-City, cancelled

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island 2, Brooklyn 1

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn 6, Batavia 3

Williamsport 5, State College 2

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

