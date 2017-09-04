BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 44 29 .603 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 43 30 .589 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 40 33 .548 4 Brooklyn (Mets) 24 49 .329 20 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 42 29 .592 — State College (Cardinals) 39 33 .542 3½ West Virginia (Pirates) 39 34 .534 4 Williamsport (Phillies) 35 36 .493 7 Batavia (Marlins) 30 42 .417 12½ Auburn (Nationals) 28 44 .389 14½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 41 32 .562 — Connecticut (Tigers) 36 35 .507 4 Tri-City (Astros) 34 39 .466 7 Lowell (Red Sox) 31 41 .431 9½

___

Monday’s Games

Auburn 4, State College 1

Hudson Valley 5, Lowell 1

Tri-City 6, Vermont 5

Mahoning Valley 4, Batavia 3

Staten Island 10, Aberdeen 9

West Virginia 3, Williamsport 1

Brooklyn 2, Connecticut 1

Hudson Valley 11, Lowell 3

Mahoning Valley 6, Batavia 2

Vermont 7, Tri-City 4

Connecticut 2, Brooklyn 0

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.