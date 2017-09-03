501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » BC-BBM--New York-Penn League Glance

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 9:02 pm 09/03/2017 09:02pm
Share

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 43 29 .597
Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 30 .577
Aberdeen (Orioles) 40 32 .556 3
Brooklyn (Mets) 23 48 .324 19½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 40 29 .580
State College (Cardinals) 39 32 .549 2
West Virginia (Pirates) 38 34 .528
Williamsport (Phillies) 35 35 .500
Batavia (Marlins) 30 40 .429 10½
Auburn (Nationals) 27 44 .380 14
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 40 31 .563
Connecticut (Tigers) 35 34 .507 4
Tri-City (Astros) 33 38 .465 7
Lowell (Red Sox) 31 39 .443

___

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Connecticut, ppd.

Williamsport 8, West Virginia 3

Tri-City at Vermont, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, ppd.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, ppd.

Aberdeen 2, Staten Island 1

State College 8, Auburn 0

Monday’s Games

Auburn at State College, 12 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 12:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 1:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?