BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|41
|30
|.577
|1½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|40
|32
|.556
|3
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|23
|48
|.324
|19½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|39
|32
|.549
|2
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|38
|34
|.528
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|35
|35
|.500
|5½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|30
|40
|.429
|10½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|27
|44
|.380
|14
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|40
|31
|.563
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|35
|34
|.507
|4
|Tri-City (Astros)
|33
|38
|.465
|7
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|31
|39
|.443
|8½
___
Brooklyn at Connecticut, ppd.
Williamsport 8, West Virginia 3
Tri-City at Vermont, ppd.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, ppd.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, ppd.
Aberdeen 2, Staten Island 1
State College 8, Auburn 0
Auburn at State College, 12 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 12:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 1:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
