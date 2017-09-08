Arizona League Playoffs

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinals (Best-of-3) AZL Cubs 1, AZL Dodgers 0

Monday, Sep. 4: AZL Cubs 7, AZL Dodgers 6,

AZL Giants 1, AZL Rangers 0

Monday, Sep. 4: AZL Giants 6, AZL Rangers 5

Championship (Best-of-3) AZL Cubs 2, AZL Giants 1

Tuesday, Sep. 5: AZL Cubs 10, AZL Giants 4

Wednesday, Sep. 6: AZL Giants 6, AZL Cubs 5

Thursday, Sep. 7: AZL Cubs 13, AZL Giants 3

