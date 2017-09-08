Arizona League Playoffs

|All Times EDT
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-3)
|AZL Cubs 1, AZL Dodgers 0
Monday, Sep. 4: AZL Cubs 7, AZL Dodgers 6,
|AZL Giants 1, AZL Rangers 0
Monday, Sep. 4: AZL Giants 6, AZL Rangers 5
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|AZL Cubs 2, AZL Giants 1
Tuesday, Sep. 5: AZL Cubs 10, AZL Giants 4
Wednesday, Sep. 6: AZL Giants 6, AZL Cubs 5
Thursday, Sep. 7: AZL Cubs 13, AZL Giants 3
