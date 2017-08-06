World TeamTennis Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 2:24 am 08/06/2017 02:24am
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Orange County 9 5 .643
San Diego 9 5 .643
New York 7 7 .500 2
Springfield 7 7 .500 2
Philadelphia 6 8 .429 3
Washington 4 10 .286 5
Tuesday’s Matches

Orange County 23, Washington 14

San Diego 21, Philadelphia 18

Wednesday’s Matches

Springfield 21, New York 20, ST

Orange County 25, Philadelphia 13

San Diego 22, Washington 17

Final
Saturday, Aug. 5
At Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
Carlsbad, Calif.

Orange County 22, San Diego 18

