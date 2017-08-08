WNBA Capsules

ATLANTA (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 81-72 on Tuesday night.

Fowles became the 10th player in WNBA history to reach 2,500 rebounds.

Minnesota had a 66-64 lead entering the fourth quarter and held the Dream to just eight points the rest of the way. Elizabeth Williams’ basket with 4:09 remaining got Atlanta within five points, but the Dream didn’t score again.

Seimone Augustus banked in a shot for a 79-72 lead and Fowles hit two free throws with 31.4 seconds left.

Maya Moore added 16 points for Minnesota (21-3), which played its second straight game without injured point guard Lindsay Whalen.

Williams had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta (10-16).

LIBERTY 81, FEVER 76

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Charles scored 26 points and the Liberty overcame Erica Wheeler’s 33 points to get the win.

Wheeler made two of her seven 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds. Charles answered the first with two free throws for a 79-73 lead, and Epiphanny Prince made two more with 13 seconds left to seal the victory.

Shavonte Zellous added 16 points for New York (13-12), including 10 of the Liberty’s 27 made free throws.

Charles scored 18 points in the first half to help New York build a 46-40 lead.

Wheeler’s career high in points came on 12-of-18 shooting for Indiana (9-18).

SUN 84, STORM 71

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored a career-high 27 points for Connecticut, and Jonquel Jones posted her fifth straight double-double.

The Sun opened the fourth quarter with an 18-2 run, grabbing a 69-64 lead on Alyssa Thomas’ layup.

Jones had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Connecticut (16-9). Thomas finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Sun played without Jasmine Thomas, who was sidelined by an ankle injury. Jasmine Thomas is averaging 14.7 points.

Breanna Stewart scored 17 points for Seattle (10-16), ending her 12-game streak with 20-plus points. Sue Bird became the WNBA’s leader with 471 career starts, passing Tina Thompson.

