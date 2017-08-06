WNBA Capsules

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot tied her career high with 26 points and Stephanie Dolson scored all of her 18 points in the second half to help the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 91-86 on Saturday night.

Vandersloot added 10 assists and seven rebounds, Allie Quigley had 15 points, six assists and three blocks and Cappie Pondexter scored 12 points for Chicago (10-16).

Quigley hit a 3-pointer, then had a steal and a layup to spark a 9-0 run that gave the Sky an 84-80 lead — its first since midway through the first quarter — with 2:25 to play. After Tamera Young made two free throws, Dolson converted a 3-point play to make it 87-82 about a minute later and Chicago made 4 of 4 free throws from there to seal it.

Brittney Sykes and Tiffany Hayes scored 13 points apiece for Atlanta (10-15). Elizabeth Williams had 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. The Dream has lost four in a row.

STARS 87, STORM 80, OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 90 seconds remaining in overtime that gave San Antonio the lead for good, and the Stars won their third straight.

Plum’s floating jumper tied the contest at 78-all with 2:09 left in the extra session.

At the end of regulation, Jewell Loyd made a 3 from 24-feet to tie it at 72 with 5 seconds to go. Seattle trailed 72-68 with 15 seconds left when Sami Whitcomb made the first of two free throws. Breanna Stewart grabbed Whitcomb’s miss to set up Lloyd’s basket.

San Antonio (6-21) got 17 points from Kayla McBride, Alex Montgomery added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Dearica Hamby scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Isabelle Harrison had a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Stars’ win streak comes after a three-game losing streak.

Stewart led Seattle (10-15) with 32 points, Loyd finished with 16 and Whitcomb 11.

