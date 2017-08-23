Wings-Sun, Box

DALLAS (87)

Christmas-Kelly 4-10 6-7 15, Diggins-Smith 8-16 1-2 19, Gray 8-12 0-0 18, Plaisance 7-18 0-0 17, Thornton 5-10 0-0 11. Totals 34-80 9-11 87.

CONNECTICUT (93)

A.Thomas 8-16 7-13 23, J.Jones 8-11 4-5 20, J.Thomas 6-13 4-4 17, Stricklen 4-7 3-3 14, Williams 4-11 1-1 9. Totals 35-73 19-27 93.

Dallas 28 16 22 21—87 Connecticut 24 23 22 24—93

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-29 (Plaisance 3-6, Gray 2-4, Diggins-Smith 2-7, Thornton 1-3, Powers 1-4, Christmas-Kelly 1-4, Chong 0-1), Connecticut 4-16 (Stricklen 3-6, J.Thomas 1-4, Tuck 0-1, Banham 0-1, Williams 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Bentley 0-2). Fouled Out_Thornton. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Thornton 9), Connecticut 40 (J.Jones 16). Assists_Dallas 18 (Diggins-Smith 6), Connecticut 18 (A.Thomas, Williams 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Connecticut 14. A_6,465 (9,518).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.