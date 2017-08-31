501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 9:25 pm 08/31/2017 09:25pm
PREP FOOTBALL

Appomattox 42, Rustburg 18

Brooke Point 49, King George 7

Brookville 28, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 13

Colonial Heights 20, New Kent 14

Deep Creek 29, Grassfield 7

E.C. Glass 42, Halifax County 20

George Mason 34, TJ-Alexandria 3

Hampton 44, Denbigh 6

Hopewell 54, Tabb 19

Kellam 35, Kempsville 14

Landstown 15, Bayside 10

Ocean Lakes 48, First Colonial 14

Patriot 33, Mountain View 20

Roanoke Catholic 55, Fishburne Military 6

Salem-Va. Beach 41, Princess Anne 6

_____

