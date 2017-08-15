Sun-Dream, Box

CONNECTICUT (96)

A.Thomas 3-6 4-5 10, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, C.Williams 5-11 2-2 12, J.Thomas 6-9 2-2 18, Stricklen 2-7 0-0 4, Adams 0-2 0-0 0, Banham 4-9 0-0 10, Bentley 2-5 2-2 6, J.Jones 8-12 2-3 20, Kizer 4-7 2-3 10, Pedersen 1-1 2-2 4, Tuck 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 35-74 18-21 96.

ATLANTA (75)

Clarendon 0-8 0-0 0, E.Williams 2-9 2-2 6, Lyttle 3-9 0-0 6, Sykes 8-20 5-7 23, Young 6-14 2-5 14, Ajavon 0-2 0-0 0, Boyette 7-8 0-0 14, Dantas 4-12 4-4 12. Totals 30-82 13-18 75.

Connecticut 25 24 25 22—96 Atlanta 13 19 14 29—75

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 8-25 (J.Thomas 4-6, J.Jones 2-3, Banham 2-6, C.Williams 0-1, Adams 0-1, Bentley 0-3, Stricklen 0-5), Atlanta 2-10 (Sykes 2-6, Lyttle 0-1, Dantas 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 34 (J.Jones 13), Atlanta 37 (Lyttle 9). Assists_Connecticut 28 (Bentley 7), Atlanta 21 (Clarendon 11). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, Atlanta 14. Technicals_Connecticut defensive three second, Connecticut team.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.