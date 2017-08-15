501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Sun-Dream, Box

Sun-Dream, Box

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 9:05 pm 08/15/2017 09:05pm
Share
CONNECTICUT (96)

A.Thomas 3-6 4-5 10, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, C.Williams 5-11 2-2 12, J.Thomas 6-9 2-2 18, Stricklen 2-7 0-0 4, Adams 0-2 0-0 0, Banham 4-9 0-0 10, Bentley 2-5 2-2 6, J.Jones 8-12 2-3 20, Kizer 4-7 2-3 10, Pedersen 1-1 2-2 4, Tuck 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 35-74 18-21 96.

ATLANTA (75)

Clarendon 0-8 0-0 0, E.Williams 2-9 2-2 6, Lyttle 3-9 0-0 6, Sykes 8-20 5-7 23, Young 6-14 2-5 14, Ajavon 0-2 0-0 0, Boyette 7-8 0-0 14, Dantas 4-12 4-4 12. Totals 30-82 13-18 75.

Connecticut 25 24 25 22—96
Atlanta 13 19 14 29—75

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 8-25 (J.Thomas 4-6, J.Jones 2-3, Banham 2-6, C.Williams 0-1, Adams 0-1, Bentley 0-3, Stricklen 0-5), Atlanta 2-10 (Sykes 2-6, Lyttle 0-1, Dantas 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 34 (J.Jones 13), Atlanta 37 (Lyttle 9). Assists_Connecticut 28 (Bentley 7), Atlanta 21 (Clarendon 11). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, Atlanta 14. Technicals_Connecticut defensive three second, Connecticut team.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?