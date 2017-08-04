Storm-Wings, Box

Bird 1-7 0-1 2, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Langhorne 5-8 6-6 16, Loyd 8-19 3-3 23, Stewart 6-8 7-11 21, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 3-5 0-0 7, Peterson 1-4 0-0 2, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Swords 0-2 1-2 1, Tokashiki 3-7 0-0 6, Whitcomb 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 17-23 80.
Christmas-Kelly 6-9 0-0 14, Diggins-Smith 9-13 0-0 23, Gray 3-13 4-4 13, Johnson 4-10 2-2 11, Paris 3-4 0-0 6, Chong 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Plaisance 4-10 0-0 11, Powers 3-7 2-4 10, Thornton 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 34-71 9-12 93.
|Seattle
|23
|19
|19
|19—80
|Dallas
|23
|32
|25
|13—93
3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-16 (Loyd 4-7, Stewart 2-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-2, Whitcomb 0-1, Bird 0-3), Dallas 16-26 (Diggins-Smith 5-7, Gray 3-5, Plaisance 3-6, Christmas-Kelly 2-2, Powers 2-3, Johnson 1-2, Thornton 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 25 (Tokashiki, Stewart 5), Dallas 46 (Johnson 16). Assists_Seattle 14 (Bird 7), Dallas 18 (Diggins-Smith 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 13, Dallas 19. A_3,712 (7,000).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.