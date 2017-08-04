501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Storm-Wings, Box

Storm-Wings, Box

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 10:01 pm 08/04/2017 10:01pm
Share
SEATTLE (80)

Bird 1-7 0-1 2, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Langhorne 5-8 6-6 16, Loyd 8-19 3-3 23, Stewart 6-8 7-11 21, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 3-5 0-0 7, Peterson 1-4 0-0 2, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Swords 0-2 1-2 1, Tokashiki 3-7 0-0 6, Whitcomb 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 17-23 80.

DALLAS (93)

Christmas-Kelly 6-9 0-0 14, Diggins-Smith 9-13 0-0 23, Gray 3-13 4-4 13, Johnson 4-10 2-2 11, Paris 3-4 0-0 6, Chong 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Plaisance 4-10 0-0 11, Powers 3-7 2-4 10, Thornton 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 34-71 9-12 93.

Seattle 23 19 19 19—80
Dallas 23 32 25 13—93

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-16 (Loyd 4-7, Stewart 2-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-2, Whitcomb 0-1, Bird 0-3), Dallas 16-26 (Diggins-Smith 5-7, Gray 3-5, Plaisance 3-6, Christmas-Kelly 2-2, Powers 2-3, Johnson 1-2, Thornton 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 25 (Tokashiki, Stewart 5), Dallas 46 (Johnson 16). Assists_Seattle 14 (Bird 7), Dallas 18 (Diggins-Smith 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 13, Dallas 19. A_3,712 (7,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?