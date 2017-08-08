Storm-Sun, Box

501.5
August 8, 2017
SEATTLE (71)

Bird 6-14 0-0 14, Clark 3-8 0-0 7, Langhorne 2-4 1-2 5, Loyd 4-19 1-1 11, Stewart 6-18 5-6 17, Mosqueda-Lewis 6-9 0-0 15, Quinn 0-0 2-2 2, Tokashiki 0-1 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-75 9-11 71.

CONNECTICUT (84)

A.Thomas 7-14 3-5 17, Bentley 3-10 4-4 12, J.Jones 6-12 8-9 20, Stricklen 1-8 2-2 4, Williams 12-21 2-2 27, Banham 1-2 0-0 2, J.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Pedersen 0-0 0-0 0, Tuck 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 31-71 19-24 84.

Seattle 18 24 20 9—71
Connecticut 16 15 20 33—84

3-Point Goals_Seattle 8-28 (Mosqueda-Lewis 3-4, Bird 2-7, Loyd 2-8, Clark 1-3, Whitcomb 0-1, Tokashiki 0-1, Stewart 0-4), Connecticut 3-15 (Bentley 2-5, Williams 1-2, Banham 0-1, Tuck 0-1, J.Jones 0-2, Stricklen 0-4). Fouled Out_Stewart. Rebounds_Seattle 39 (Clark 10), Connecticut 40 (J.Jones 14). Assists_Seattle 15 (Bird 4), Connecticut 15 (J.Jones, A.Thomas 3). Total Fouls_Seattle 21, Connecticut 13. Technicals_J.Jones. A_7,853 (9,518).

