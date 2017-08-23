Storm-Dream, Box

SEATTLE (83)

Bird 6-11 0-0 15, Clark 2-4 0-0 4, Langhorne 7-9 3-4 17, Loyd 4-12 0-0 8, Stewart 5-10 8-11 18, Mosqueda-Lewis 5-8 1-1 12, Peterson 3-7 0-0 7, Swords 1-2 0-0 2, Tokashiki 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 12-16 83.

ATLANTA (89)

Clarendon 6-10 2-3 17, Hayes 5-12 2-2 13, Lyttle 8-10 2-2 18, Sykes 5-10 2-2 15, Williams 6-10 0-0 12, Ajavon 0-1 2-4 2, Boyette 1-2 1-3 3, Dantas 2-5 0-0 4, Holmes 2-3 1-2 5, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-63 12-18 89.

Seattle 24 24 16 19—83 Atlanta 23 20 21 25—89

3-Point Goals_Seattle 5-18 (Bird 3-6, Peterson 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Whitcomb 0-2, Loyd 0-3), Atlanta 7-17 (Clarendon 3-4, Sykes 3-6, Hayes 1-5, Ajavon 0-1, Holmes 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 26 (Langhorne 10), Atlanta 32 (Lyttle 9). Assists_Seattle 22 (Bird 6), Atlanta 29 (Clarendon 14). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, Atlanta 14. A_4,878 (8,600).

