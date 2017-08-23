501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Storm-Dream, Box

Storm-Dream, Box

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 9:07 pm 08/23/2017 09:07pm
Share
SEATTLE (83)

Bird 6-11 0-0 15, Clark 2-4 0-0 4, Langhorne 7-9 3-4 17, Loyd 4-12 0-0 8, Stewart 5-10 8-11 18, Mosqueda-Lewis 5-8 1-1 12, Peterson 3-7 0-0 7, Swords 1-2 0-0 2, Tokashiki 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 12-16 83.

ATLANTA (89)

Clarendon 6-10 2-3 17, Hayes 5-12 2-2 13, Lyttle 8-10 2-2 18, Sykes 5-10 2-2 15, Williams 6-10 0-0 12, Ajavon 0-1 2-4 2, Boyette 1-2 1-3 3, Dantas 2-5 0-0 4, Holmes 2-3 1-2 5, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-63 12-18 89.

Seattle 24 24 16 19—83
Atlanta 23 20 21 25—89

3-Point Goals_Seattle 5-18 (Bird 3-6, Peterson 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Whitcomb 0-2, Loyd 0-3), Atlanta 7-17 (Clarendon 3-4, Sykes 3-6, Hayes 1-5, Ajavon 0-1, Holmes 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 26 (Langhorne 10), Atlanta 32 (Lyttle 9). Assists_Seattle 22 (Bird 6), Atlanta 29 (Clarendon 14). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, Atlanta 14. A_4,878 (8,600).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?