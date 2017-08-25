501.5
Sky-Sun, Box

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 9:12 pm 08/25/2017 09:12pm
CHICAGO (96)

Breland 5-8 5-6 15, Copper 2-5 2-2 6, Dolson 6-11 0-0 12, Quigley 5-11 2-2 13, Vandersloot 2-8 0-0 4, Bulgak 6-8 1-1 14, Epps 0-2 2-2 2, Graves 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Hooper 4-7 0-0 12, Pondexter 5-8 1-2 12. Totals 38-76 13-15 96.

CONNECTICUT (83)

A.Thomas 6-10 2-6 14, J.Jones 0-7 6-6 6, J.Thomas 5-12 0-0 11, Stricklen 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 4-14 2-2 11, B.Jones 4-7 1-1 9, Banham 0-5 0-0 0, Bentley 5-10 0-1 10, Pedersen 2-2 1-1 5, Tuck 3-6 3-4 9. Totals 32-79 15-21 83.

Chicago 19 28 26 23—96
Connecticut 15 22 22 24—83

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-18 (Hooper 4-7, Pondexter 1-1, Bulgak 1-1, Quigley 1-6, Vandersloot 0-1, Dolson 0-2), Connecticut 4-19 (Stricklen 2-4, Williams 1-2, J.Thomas 1-6, Tuck 0-1, Bentley 0-2, Banham 0-4). Fouled Out_Dolson. Rebounds_Chicago 35 (Dolson 9), Connecticut 37 (J.Jones 11). Assists_Chicago 21 (Vandersloot 12), Connecticut 12 (J.Thomas 3). Total Fouls_Chicago 18, Connecticut 14. Technicals_Chicago defensive three second, Chicago team. A_7,761 (9,518).

