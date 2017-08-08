San Antonio on a roll, Lynx maintain lead in AP power poll

NEW YORK (AP) — San Antonio has been on a roll, winning three straight games for the first time since 2015.

While the playoffs most likely are out of reach for the Stars (6-21), that doesn’t mean that coach Vickie Johnson doesn’t still have goals in mind.

“The last seven games are important for us, defensively and offensively and our chemistry,” Johnson said. “We want to build a foundation that won’t crack under pressure. Each player sharing the responsibility to be productive every night against great teams. We want to be considered one of the good teams that fights to the end and has great chemistry and never gives up.”

The Stars are still last in The Associated Press WNBA power poll, but they have more points this week from voters than they’ve had since the preseason poll.

POWER POLL: Chicago, Indiana and San Antonio all had good weeks while Minnesota and Los Angeles finally lost again. Here’s a look at this week’s WNBA poll.

1. Minnesota (20-3): The Lynx will need to find a replacement for Lindsay Whalen, who is sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger.

2. Los Angeles (18-7): The Sparks suffered a setback in Dallas, but otherwise lately have looked strong.

3. Connecticut (15-9): The Sun survived an injury scare when Jasmine Thomas went down against Phoenix. But it was only a sprained ankle for the veteran point guard.

4. Washington (15-10): Another week, another setback for the Mystics, who are now without leading scorer Elena Delle Donne because of a left thumb injury.

5. Dallas (13-14): The Wings are gaining confidence after knocking off Los Angeles. Dallas is healthy and playing well.

6. Phoenix (13-12): Diana Taurasi is doing her part, but the Mercury are falling just short. They have dropped two straight.

7. New York (12-12): The Liberty finally are back home after spending four of the past six weeks on the road.

8. Chicago (10-16): Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley have the Sky in the playoff mix with their stellar guard play.

9. Seattle (10-15): A three-game losing streak has put the Storm on the outside looking in as they battle for a playoff berth.

10. Atlanta (10-15): Four straight losses have the Dream fading. Atlanta is hoping the trade for Imani Boyette and Tamera Young pays dividends.

11. Indiana (9-17): A win over Minnesota kept the Fever in the playoff hunt. They’ll have a tough road ahead of them to try and keep their streak of 12 straight playoff berths alive.

12. San Antonio (6-21): The Stars hope to keep rolling when they visit Chicago on Thursday.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Sparks at Lynx, Friday. The top teams in the WNBA square off in the second of their three meetings this season. They will also play again in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kelsey Plum , Stars. She averaged 14 points and six assists to help San Antonio win all three of its games last week. Other players receiving votes included Indiana’s Candice Dupree, Dallas’ Glory Johnson and Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot.

20-POINT CLUB: Storm forward Breanna Stewart has scored 20 or more points in 12 straight games tying Diana Taurasi’s single-season record set in 2006. Seattle’s forward can break the mark Tuesday night in Connecticut.

