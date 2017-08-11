501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Ogwumike makes late baseline…

Ogwumike makes late baseline jumper, Sparks beat Lynx 70-64

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 10:27 pm 08/11/2017 10:27pm
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 23 points, Candace Parker had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx 70-64 on Friday night.

Minnesota’s Rebekkah Brunson caught Maya Moore’s airball and put it in to get the Lynx within 66-63 with 49.3 seconds left. Nneka Ogwumike answered with a baseline jumper for her first basket of the game with 28 seconds left.

Sylvia Fowles missed a shot in the lane and Gray made two free throws with 14.6 seconds remaining for a seven-point lead.

Odyssey Sims added 14 points for Los Angeles (19-7) and Ogwumike scored three points to reach 3,000 for her career.

Fowles had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota (21-4). Brunson added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Moore scored 12.

The Lynx unveiled their new logo for next season at halftime.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?