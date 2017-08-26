National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|13
|5
|0
|39
|26
|14
|Portland
|11
|5
|4
|37
|29
|19
|Chicago
|9
|6
|5
|32
|27
|24
|Orlando
|9
|6
|5
|32
|37
|26
|Sky Blue FC
|9
|9
|2
|29
|35
|41
|Seattle
|7
|7
|6
|27
|38
|33
|Kansas City
|6
|9
|5
|23
|23
|29
|Houston
|7
|10
|2
|23
|20
|29
|Boston
|3
|10
|7
|16
|16
|26
|Washington
|4
|11
|4
|16
|24
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Orlando 2, Kansas City 1
Portland 2, Seattle 1
Chicago 2, Washington 1
Sky Blue FC 1, Boston 0
North Carolina at Houston, ppd., hurricane
North Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at FC Kansas City, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.
