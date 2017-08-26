National Women’s Soccer League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 9:11 pm 08/26/2017 09:11pm
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 13 5 0 39 26 14
Portland 11 5 4 37 29 19
Chicago 9 6 5 32 27 24
Orlando 9 6 5 32 37 26
Sky Blue FC 9 9 2 29 35 41
Seattle 7 7 6 27 38 33
Kansas City 6 9 5 23 23 29
Houston 7 10 2 23 20 29
Boston 3 10 7 16 16 26
Washington 4 11 4 16 24 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 2, Kansas City 1

Portland 2, Seattle 1

Chicago 2, Washington 1

Sky Blue FC 1, Boston 0

Sunday’s Game

North Carolina at Houston, ppd., hurricane

Wednesday’s Game

North Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Washington at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Sky Blue FC at FC Kansas City, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.

