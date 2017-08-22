National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|13
|5
|0
|39
|26
|14
|Portland
|10
|5
|4
|34
|27
|18
|Orlando
|8
|6
|5
|29
|35
|25
|Chicago
|8
|6
|5
|29
|25
|23
|Seattle
|7
|6
|6
|27
|37
|31
|Sky Blue FC
|8
|9
|2
|26
|34
|41
|Houston
|7
|10
|2
|23
|20
|29
|Kansas City
|6
|8
|5
|23
|22
|27
|Washington
|4
|10
|4
|16
|23
|32
|Boston
|3
|9
|7
|16
|16
|25
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Houston 3, Boston 1
FC Kansas City 2, Portland 1
Seattle 2, Chicago 1
North Carolina 2, Washington 0
Orlando 2, Boston 1
Sky Blue FC 5, Seattle 4
Portland 2, Houston 0
FC Kansas City 3, Chicago 1
Orlando at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Houston, 8 p.m.
