National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 6:10 pm 08/22/2017 06:10pm
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 13 5 0 39 26 14
Portland 10 5 4 34 27 18
Orlando 8 6 5 29 35 25
Chicago 8 6 5 29 25 23
Seattle 7 6 6 27 37 31
Sky Blue FC 8 9 2 26 34 41
Houston 7 10 2 23 20 29
Kansas City 6 8 5 23 22 27
Washington 4 10 4 16 23 32
Boston 3 9 7 16 16 25

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 3, Boston 1

FC Kansas City 2, Portland 1

Seattle 2, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 2, Washington 0

Orlando 2, Boston 1

Sky Blue FC 5, Seattle 4

Portland 2, Houston 0

Sunday’s Game

FC Kansas City 3, Chicago 1

Saturday, Aug. 26

Orlando at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

North Carolina at Houston, 8 p.m.

Topics:
Sports
