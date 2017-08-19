National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|13
|5
|0
|39
|26
|14
|Portland
|9
|5
|4
|31
|25
|18
|Chicago
|8
|5
|5
|29
|24
|20
|Orlando
|8
|6
|5
|29
|35
|25
|Seattle
|7
|6
|6
|27
|37
|31
|Sky Blue FC
|8
|9
|2
|26
|34
|41
|Houston
|7
|9
|2
|23
|20
|27
|Kansas City
|5
|8
|5
|20
|19
|26
|Washington
|4
|10
|4
|16
|23
|32
|Boston
|3
|9
|7
|16
|16
|25
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Houston 3, Boston 1
FC Kansas City 2, Portland 1
Seattle 2, Chicago 1
North Carolina 2, Washington 0
Orlando 2, Boston 1
Sky Blue FC 5, Seattle 4
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
FC Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.
