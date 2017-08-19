National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 13 5 0 39 26 14 Portland 9 5 4 31 25 18 Chicago 8 5 5 29 24 20 Orlando 8 6 5 29 35 25 Seattle 7 5 6 27 33 26 Houston 7 9 2 23 20 27 Sky Blue FC 7 9 2 23 29 37 Kansas City 5 8 5 20 19 26 Washington 4 10 4 16 23 32 Boston 3 9 7 16 16 25

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 3, Boston 1

FC Kansas City 2, Portland 1

Seattle 2, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 2, Washington 0

Orlando 2, Boston 1

Seattle at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

FC Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

