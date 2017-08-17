National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 12 5 0 36 24 14 Portland 9 5 4 31 25 18 Chicago 8 5 5 29 24 20 Seattle 7 5 6 27 33 26 Orlando 7 6 5 26 33 24 Houston 7 9 2 23 20 27 Sky Blue FC 7 9 2 23 29 37 Kansas City 5 8 5 20 19 26 Washington 4 9 4 16 23 30 Boston 3 8 7 16 15 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 3, Boston 1

FC Kansas City 2, Portland 1

Seattle 2, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

Washington at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

FC Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

