501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » National Women's Soccer League

National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 12:13 am 08/17/2017 12:13am
Share
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 12 5 0 36 24 14
Portland 9 5 4 31 25 18
Chicago 8 5 5 29 24 20
Seattle 7 5 6 27 33 26
Orlando 7 6 5 26 33 24
Houston 7 9 2 23 20 27
Sky Blue FC 7 9 2 23 29 37
Kansas City 5 8 5 20 19 26
Washington 4 9 4 16 23 30
Boston 3 8 7 16 15 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 3, Boston 1

FC Kansas City 2, Portland 1

Seattle 2, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

Washington at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

FC Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?