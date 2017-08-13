National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|11
|5
|0
|33
|22
|13
|Portland
|9
|4
|4
|31
|24
|16
|Chicago
|8
|4
|5
|29
|23
|18
|Orlando
|7
|6
|5
|26
|33
|24
|Seattle
|6
|4
|6
|24
|30
|23
|Sky Blue FC
|7
|9
|2
|23
|29
|37
|Houston
|6
|9
|2
|20
|17
|26
|Kansas City
|4
|8
|5
|17
|17
|25
|Washington
|4
|9
|4
|16
|23
|30
|Boston
|3
|7
|7
|16
|14
|20
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Orlando 3, Washington 0
North Carolina 1, FC Kansas City 0
Boston 2, Washington 2, tie
Portland 3, Chicago 2
Orlando 5, Sky Blue FC 0
FC Kansas City 1, Houston 0
North Carolina at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at FC Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
FC Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.
