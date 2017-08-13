National Women’s Soccer League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 10:35 pm 08/13/2017 10:35pm
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 11 5 0 33 22 13
Portland 9 4 4 31 24 16
Chicago 8 4 5 29 23 18
Orlando 7 6 5 26 33 24
Seattle 6 4 6 24 30 23
Sky Blue FC 7 9 2 23 29 37
Houston 6 9 2 20 17 26
Kansas City 4 8 5 17 17 25
Washington 4 9 4 16 23 30
Boston 3 7 7 16 14 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando 3, Washington 0

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina 1, FC Kansas City 0

Saturday’s Games

Boston 2, Washington 2, tie

Portland 3, Chicago 2

Orlando 5, Sky Blue FC 0

Sunday’s Games

FC Kansas City 1, Houston 0

North Carolina at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Washington at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

FC Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

