National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|10
|5
|0
|30
|21
|13
|Chicago
|8
|3
|5
|29
|21
|15
|Portland
|8
|4
|4
|28
|21
|14
|Seattle
|6
|4
|6
|24
|30
|23
|Sky Blue FC
|7
|8
|2
|23
|29
|32
|Orlando
|6
|6
|5
|23
|28
|24
|Houston
|6
|8
|2
|20
|17
|25
|Washington
|4
|9
|3
|15
|21
|28
|Boston
|3
|7
|6
|15
|12
|18
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|5
|14
|16
|24
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Orlando 3, Washington 0
FC Kansas City at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
