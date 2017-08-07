501.5
National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 6:59 pm 08/07/2017 06:59pm
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 10 5 0 30 21 13
Chicago 8 3 5 29 21 15
Portland 8 4 4 28 21 14
Seattle 6 4 6 24 30 23
Sky Blue FC 7 8 2 23 29 32
Houston 6 8 2 20 17 25
Orlando 5 6 5 20 25 24
Washington 4 8 3 15 21 25
Boston 3 7 6 15 12 18
Kansas City 3 7 5 14 16 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Boston 2, tie

Washington 4, Sky Blue FC 1

Saturday’s Games

Portland 2, Houston 1

North Carolina 1, Seattle 0

Chicago 1, Orlando 1, tie

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

FC Kansas City at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Boston at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Topics:
