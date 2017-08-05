National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Chicago 8 3 4 28 20 14 North Carolina 9 5 0 27 20 13 Portland 8 4 4 28 21 14 Seattle 6 3 6 24 30 22 Sky Blue FC 7 8 2 23 29 32 Houston 6 8 2 20 17 25 Orlando 5 6 4 19 24 23 Washington 4 8 3 15 21 25 Boston 3 7 6 15 12 18 Kansas City 3 7 5 14 16 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Boston 2, tie

Washington 4, Sky Blue FC 1

Saturday’s Games

Portland 2, Houston 1

Seattle at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

FC Kansas City at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Boston at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.