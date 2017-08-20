Minnesota’s Plenette Pierson to retire after season

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Lynx forward Plenette Pierson is retiring after the season.

The two-time WNBA champion entered the league in 2003 and won titles with Detroit in 2006 and 2008. She’s played for six different teams and earned the league’s sixth woman of the year honor in 2007.

Pierson has averaged 9.6 points a game in her career, including a high of 12.9 in 2011 for the New York Liberty.

She made the All-Star Game in 2015 for the first time.

Pierson, who turns 36 later this month, is averaging 4.6 points a game this season while playing 13 minutes a contest for the Lynx.

