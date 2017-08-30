Lynx-Fever, Box

Augustus 6-12 2-2 14, Brunson 1-3 0-0 2, Fowles 5-9 2-3 12, Montgomery 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 6-11 4-5 18, Fagbenle 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 2-4 2-2 6, Jones 4-8 1-2 11, Perkins 3-7 3-3 10, Pierson 3-4 0-0 7, Zandalasini 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 14-17 80.
Achonwa 3-6 0-0 6, Coleman 3-7 0-0 7, Dupree 7-16 1-1 15, Gwathmey 2-4 0-0 4, Wheeler 7-19 1-2 17, Hamson 0-0 0-0 0, Larkins 1-2 0-0 2, McCall 1-2 0-0 2, Pohlen 3-6 0-1 7, Simms 3-6 1-2 9. Totals 30-68 3-6 69.
|Minnesota
|26
|16
|18
|20—80
|Indiana
|27
|11
|20
|11—69
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-13 (Moore 2-3, Jones 2-3, Pierson 1-1, Perkins 1-2, Brunson 0-1, Augustus 0-1, Montgomery 0-2), Indiana 6-17 (Simms 2-3, Wheeler 2-7, Pohlen 1-3, Coleman 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 31 (Fowles 13), Indiana 30 (Dupree 10). Assists_Minnesota 16 (Howard, Moore, Augustus 3), Indiana 16 (Wheeler 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 11, Indiana 12. Technicals_Wheeler. A_7,625 (18,165).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.