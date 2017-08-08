Lynx-Dream, Box

Augustus 2-8 1-2 5, Brunson 4-9 2-4 10, Fowles 7-8 13-16 27, Montgomery 5-8 0-0 13, Moore 7-15 2-3 16, Howard 1-2 1-1 3, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Pierson 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 28-59 22-30 81.
Clarendon 6-12 0-0 13, Hayes 3-12 4-4 13, Lyttle 2-5 0-0 4, Sykes 2-12 2-2 7, Williams 7-13 2-2 16, Ajavon 2-4 1-2 5, Boyette 0-0 0-0 0, Dantas 1-5 1-1 3, Holmes 2-5 1-2 7, Morello 0-0 0-0 0, Young 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 27-74 11-13 72.
|Minnesota
|26
|23
|17
|15—81
|Atlanta
|22
|21
|21
|8—72
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 3-8 (Montgomery 3-3, Brunson 0-1, Pierson 0-1, Moore 0-3), Atlanta 7-20 (Hayes 3-6, Holmes 2-3, Clarendon 1-2, Sykes 1-6, Young 0-1, Dantas 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Minnesota 33 (Fowles 13), Atlanta 39 (Lyttle, Williams 11). Assists_Minnesota 21 (Montgomery 6), Atlanta 17 (Holmes 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 14, Atlanta 23. Technicals_Atlanta defensive three second, Atlanta team. A_40,006 (8,600).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.