501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 12:20 am 08/26/2017 12:20am
Share

PREP FOOTBALL

Avalon 16, Ballou, D.C. 14

Bishop Gorman, Nev. 35, Dematha 23

Fallston 35, Winters Mill 14

KIPP College Prep, D.C. 8, Capitol Christian Academy 0

Landon 21, Fork Union Prep, Va. 17

St. Mary’s 31, Severna Park 13

_____

Keywords: Maryland, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?