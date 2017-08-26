PREP FOOTBALL
Avalon 16, Ballou, D.C. 14
Bishop Gorman, Nev. 35, Dematha 23
Fallston 35, Winters Mill 14
KIPP College Prep, D.C. 8, Capitol Christian Academy 0
Landon 21, Fork Union Prep, Va. 17
St. Mary’s 31, Severna Park 13
