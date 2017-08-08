501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports »

Fowles’ 27 points, 13 boards lead Lynx by Dream 81-72

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:48 pm 08/08/2017 09:48pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 81-72 on Tuesday night.

Fowles became the 10th player in WNBA history to reach 2,500 rebounds.

Minnesota had a 66-64 lead entering the fourth quarter and held the Dream to just eight points the rest of the way. Elizabeth Williams’ basket with 4:09 remaining got Atlanta within five points, but the Dream didn’t score again.

Seimone Augustus banked in a shot for a 79-72 lead and Fowles hit two free throws with 31.4 seconds left.

Maya Moore added 16 points for Minnesota (21-3), which played its second straight game without injured point guard Lindsay Whalen.

Williams had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta (10-16).

