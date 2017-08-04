Former Baylor coach Bliss hired at Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Baylor coach Dave Bliss has been hired as the boys basketball coach at a small Las Vegas high school.

Bliss will also serve as athletic director at Calvary Chapel Christian School.

Bliss resigned from Baylor in 2003 after it was revealed he encouraged players to lie about murdered teammate Patrick Dennehy to cover up NCAA violations. Dennehy was killed by teammate Carlton Dotson.

Bliss was hit with a 10-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA in 2005 following an investigation into Dennehy’s death. The NCAA investigation found that Bliss made impermissible tuition payments for Dennehy and tried to portray his player as a drug dealer.

Bliss also coached at Oklahoma, SMU and New Mexico, winning 525 career games. He resigned as head coach at Southwestern Christian in April.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.