501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Fired Iowa field hockey…

Fired Iowa field hockey coach lands at Duke

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 2:40 pm 08/08/2017 02:40pm
Share

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says former Iowa field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum has joined the Blue Devils as a volunteer assistant coach.

Griesbaum spent 14 seasons coaching the Hawkeyes before being fired weeks before the 2014 season amid claims by former players that she bullied and mistreated them, which Griesbaum denied. Her partner, former top athletic administrator Jane Meyer, was later fired as well.

Both filed discrimination lawsuits against Iowa. A jury found that the university illegally discriminated against Meyer based on her gender and sexual orientation. The school agreed in May to pay $6.5 million to settle the lawsuits.

Though Griesbaum went 165-107 at Iowa, she had said during Meyer’s trial that she feared she’d never get to coach again.

In a statement Tuesday, Griesbaum thanked Blue Devils coach Pam Bustin for the chance to get back into coaching.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?