Fever-Liberty, Box

INDIANA (76)

Achonwa 2-5 1-2 5, Dupree 5-12 4-5 14, January 2-9 0-0 4, Mitchell 0-4 4-4 4, Wheeler 12-18 2-2 33, Coleman 1-3 0-0 2, Gwathmey 3-7 2-2 8, Hamson 0-1 0-0 0, Larkins 0-3 0-0 0, McCall 2-3 2-2 6, Pohlen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 15-17 76.

NEW YORK (81)

Charles 8-17 9-9 26, Hartley 5-14 2-4 13, Prince 2-7 2-2 6, Vaughn 0-1 1-2 1, Zellous 3-10 10-11 16, L.Allen 0-0 0-0 0, R.Allen 2-5 0-0 4, Raincock-Ekunwe 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 1-8 0-0 2, Stokes 5-6 2-2 12, Zahui B. 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 26-69 27-32 81.

Indiana 17 23 20 16—76 New York 27 19 15 20—81

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-19 (Wheeler 7-11, Coleman 0-1, Gwathmey 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, January 0-3), New York 2-14 (Charles 1-2, Hartley 1-5, Zellous 0-1, Prince 0-1, R.Allen 0-2, Rodgers 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 30 (Gwathmey 7), New York 38 (Zellous 8). Assists_Indiana 11 (January 3), New York 14 (Charles 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 26, New York 12. Technicals_New York defensive three second, New York team.

