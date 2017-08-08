501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Fever-Liberty, Box

Fever-Liberty, Box

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:09 pm 08/08/2017 09:09pm
Share
INDIANA (76)

Achonwa 2-5 1-2 5, Dupree 5-12 4-5 14, January 2-9 0-0 4, Mitchell 0-4 4-4 4, Wheeler 12-18 2-2 33, Coleman 1-3 0-0 2, Gwathmey 3-7 2-2 8, Hamson 0-1 0-0 0, Larkins 0-3 0-0 0, McCall 2-3 2-2 6, Pohlen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 15-17 76.

NEW YORK (81)

Charles 8-17 9-9 26, Hartley 5-14 2-4 13, Prince 2-7 2-2 6, Vaughn 0-1 1-2 1, Zellous 3-10 10-11 16, L.Allen 0-0 0-0 0, R.Allen 2-5 0-0 4, Raincock-Ekunwe 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 1-8 0-0 2, Stokes 5-6 2-2 12, Zahui B. 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 26-69 27-32 81.

Indiana 17 23 20 16—76
New York 27 19 15 20—81

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-19 (Wheeler 7-11, Coleman 0-1, Gwathmey 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, January 0-3), New York 2-14 (Charles 1-2, Hartley 1-5, Zellous 0-1, Prince 0-1, R.Allen 0-2, Rodgers 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 30 (Gwathmey 7), New York 38 (Zellous 8). Assists_Indiana 11 (January 3), New York 14 (Charles 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 26, New York 12. Technicals_New York defensive three second, New York team.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?