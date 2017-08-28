Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|87
|45
|.659
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|78
|54
|.591
|9
|Reading (Phillies)
|70
|63
|.526
|17½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|62
|70
|.470
|25
|Hartford (Rockies)
|59
|73
|.447
|28
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|55
|78
|.414
|32½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|70
|62
|.530
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|69
|63
|.523
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|64
|68
|.485
|6
|Erie (Tigers)
|64
|68
|.485
|6
|Richmond (Giants)
|58
|74
|.439
|12
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|57
|75
|.432
|13
___
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Reading 6, New Hampshire 3
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.