Eastern League

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 9:02 pm 08/28/2017 09:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 87 45 .659
Binghamton (Mets) 78 54 .591 9
Reading (Phillies) 70 63 .526 17½
Portland (Red Sox) 62 70 .470 25
Hartford (Rockies) 59 73 .447 28
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 55 78 .414 32½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 70 62 .530
Bowie (Orioles) 69 63 .523 1
Akron (Indians) 64 68 .485 6
Erie (Tigers) 64 68 .485 6
Richmond (Giants) 58 74 .439 12
Harrisburg (Nationals) 57 75 .432 13

___

Monday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Reading 6, New Hampshire 3

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
