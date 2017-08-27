Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 10:01 pm 08/27/2017 10:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 87 45 .659
Binghamton (Mets) 78 54 .591 9
Reading (Phillies) 69 63 .523 18
Portland (Red Sox) 62 70 .470 25
Hartford (Rockies) 59 73 .447 28
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 55 77 .417 32
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 70 62 .530
Bowie (Orioles) 69 63 .523 1
Akron (Indians) 64 68 .485 6
Erie (Tigers) 64 68 .485 6
Richmond (Giants) 58 74 .439 12
Harrisburg (Nationals) 57 75 .432 13

___

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 7, Portland 1

Akron 6, Erie 4

New Hampshire 4, Hartford 2

Trenton 5, Richmond 0

Reading 7, Harrisburg 4

Bowie 7, Altoona 3

Monday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
